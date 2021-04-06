‘Friends’ cast will finally begin filming a reunion this week, report says

“Friends” fanatics, we have some of the most exciting news you might hear all week: The cast is reuniting this week to begin filming the reunion special.

According to Deadline, it will include all of the stars: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, and they will be doing it back on the original soundstage on the Warner Bros. studio set in Burbank.

The reunion, which will reportedly be titled “The One Where They Got Back Together,” was originally supposed to begin filming at the beginning of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold.

Now, with vaccines rolling out, everyone has decided it’s time to proceed with the plan. The show is reportedly going to be filmed in front of a live studio audience.

Schwimmer confirmed on the Graham Norton Show he would be flying this week to L.A., where, “I’ll see everyone ... for the first time in many years.”

He went on to say that it won’t be a scripted reunion, but that “there is one section of it that, I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”

Such suspense and excitement!

It’s unclear when the reunion will air, but when it does, it will be on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below.