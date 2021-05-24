Norwegian announces plans to return to cruising from US

MIAMI – Norwegian Cruise Line on Monday announced that it expects to resume cruise operations from the United States beginning Aug. 7, with week-long voyages from Seattle to Alaska.

The cruise line, headquartered in Miami, said travelers will be able to recommence their cruise adventures to Alaska with week-long voyages aboard the Norwegian Bliss.

“Seattle has always been our second home, and we are beyond excited to return to this incredible homeport and to once again bring our guests to Alaska,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Twenty-one years ago, we were the first to offer itineraries to Alaska from Seattle, and we continue to celebrate a strong relationship with our partners in this spectacular destination. We have been waiting for a very long time to announce a resumption of cruising from the U.S. We are so proud to be sailing for the first time in over a year from our special homeport of Seattle to the breathtaking state of Alaska.”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement about Norwegian’s announcement.

“Alaskans are ready to welcome visitors from across the globe to Alaska, where they can personally experience the scenic and cultural wonders that can only be found here,” Dunleavy said. “I am grateful for the teamwork and thoughtful planning that many people from Norwegian Cruise Line, Alaska’s local governments, our congressional delegation, tourism industry and the state’s public health team put into preparing for a cruise ship season that promises to be both safe and rewarding for everyone.”

It’s not known when cruise ships will start sailing from Florida.

The CDC issued a no sail order in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, however, the agency released the next two phases of the conditional sailing order for cruise ships operating or seeking to operate in U.S. waters.