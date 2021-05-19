Royal Caribbean vaccinates cruise workers at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Royal Caribbean on Wednesday became the latest cruise line to get its workers vaccinated at Port Canaveral.

The cruise line is hoping to vaccinate about 1,500 workers.

Hundreds of Carnival workers were vaccinated at the port last week as cruise lines hope to be sailing sometime this summer.

Here’s the plan for Royal Caribbean’s cruise ships.

Wednesday 5/19 – Explorer of the Seas - 210 vaccines

Friday 5/21 – Adventure of the Seas - two-day total 1,050 vaccines

Saturday 5/22 – Adventure of the Seas

Saturday 5/22 – Explorer of the Seas returns for another 210 vaccines

Port Canaveral was the first U.S. port to sponsor COVID-19 vaccine distribution to port workers and vessel crew members in response to an April 29 Florida Public Health Advisory approved by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The advisory expanded vaccine eligibility to include individuals who are in the state for purpose of providing goods or services for the benefit of residents of and visitors to the state, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.