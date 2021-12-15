🔓 Ask Garth Brooks a question. Here’s how

ORLANDO, Fla. – Garth Brooks is coming to Orlando in 2022 and now you have a chance to ask him a question.

News 6 is interviewing the country music superstar and we want to know what one question you would ask him. All you have to do is become a News 6 Insider and submit your question using the link below.

We will pick at least one question, get Garth’s answer and air his responses in the 4 p.m. Thursday newscast.

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION HERE

Win tickets before you can buy them! 🎸

News 6 has five pairs of tickets to Garth’s concert to giveaway — but only Insiders can enter.

Ad

We will draw five winners late Thursday afternoon. You get one chance a day to enter. What are you waiting for?

ENTER NOW

By the way, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.