Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Look, SO much happened this year that it’s hard to believe 2021 is coming to a close. Are we still processing what went down in 2020? Absolutely. But 2022 is around the corner, and it’s time to reminisce about the year we just had.

The world of entertainment and pop culture was buzzing.

We had celebrity couple break-ups, reunions, new TV shows, old TV shows come back, celebrity gossip and so much more.

How much can you actually remember? Take our quiz below and see how well you do.