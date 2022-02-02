🔓Enter to win Icon Park Valentine’s Day contest

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching.

And if you choose to celebrate the day of love with your significant other, you might need help with your plans for the day.

As a News 6 Insider, you could win the “I’m Sweet On You” package from Icon Park, featuring an array of goodies.

The lucky contest winner will get the following:

A private capsule on The Wheel for two with two rotations. (That’s 40 minutes or romantic views of the City Beautiful.)

One bottle of sparkling wine with a keepsake koozie. (Both guests must be at least 21 years old to claim this piece of the prize.)

Two mini cupcakes from Let’s Jess Bake at The Wheelhouse Market Food Hall.

VIP photo package including unlimited digital downloads to commemorate your special evening.

The contest entry is open through noon on Thursday, Feb. 10. You can enter one per day to up your chances of winning.