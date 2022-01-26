61º

🔓 VIDEO: News 6 anchors, their husbands dish on relationships

Candace Campos, Ginger Gadsden, Lisa Bell celebrate National Spouses Day

Crystal Moyer

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s National Spouses day, so we went behind the scenes with some of our News 6 anchors and their spouses.

To help the couples celebrate each other and look back on their relationship over the years, they were asked some fun questions and also some serious advice.

Candace Campos and her husband Dario told a funny story about their first date and first impressions of each other.

Ginger Gadsden didn’t hold back when it came to telling stories about her husband Donovan. She started the segment by calling him frugal, but it was all in good fun.

Lisa Bell and her husband Michael had a lot of fun during this interview, which you can watch in full at the top of the story. They discussed the first gift Lisa gave her husband, which he hated but still has in his possession.

To end the interview, each couple shared some advice on having a lasting relationship.

