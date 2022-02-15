🔓Enter to win $200 Elev8 Fun gift card

55º

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Crystal Moyer

How fun does 125,000 square feet of entertainment, games and experiences for the entire family sound?

Elev8 Fun is a two-story entertainment complex that features a multi-level, go-cart track, a ropes course, mini-golf course, an arcade with plenty of virtual reality games as well as a restaurant and bar. And if that’s not enough, there’s also laser tag and full-sized bowling.

It is located in Sanford, Florida in a transformed Sears building at the Seminole Towne Center mall.

The lucky contest winner will get a $200 gift card to use at Elev8 Fun. The company says the prize cannot be used on food or drinks but is for attractions only. The gift card expires June 30, 2022.

The contest entry is open from Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. through Feb. 21 at noon. You can only enter once.

