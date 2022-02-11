70º

🔓VIDEO: Meet the News 6 investigators and their husbands

Louis Bolden, Erik Sandoval talk relationships with their spouses

Crystal Moyer

In honor of National Spouses Day, which was last month, we went behind the scenes with some of our News 6 investigative reporters and their spouses.

To help the couples celebrate each other and look back on their relationship over the years, they were asked some fun questions and also some serious advice.

Check out the video above to hear Louis Bolden and Erik Sandoval (and their spouses!) get deep on their relationships.

About the Author:

Crystal Moyer is a multimedia journalist who joined the News 6 team in February 2020. Crystal comes to Central Florida from WKMG’s sister station, WJXT in Jacksonville, where she worked as a traffic anchor and MMJ.

