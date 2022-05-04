Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during performance

LOS ANGELES – Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked Tuesday while performing on stage in Los Angeles, according to several published reports.

Videos posted on social media show a man running onto the stage and tackling Chappelle at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

Chappelle, 48, did not appear to be injured and joked about the incident after the man was caught by security.

“It was a trans man,” joked Chappelle, who made headlines last year with his Netflix comedy special “The Closer” in which he addressed his long history of making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgender people.

A Hollywood Bowl spokesperson told news agency PA Media that an investigation is underway.

“The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, 2022, is an active investigation and we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Some outlets reported that the man was armed with a gun and knife, but authorities have not confirmed whether the man was armed.