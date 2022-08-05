‘Art After Dark:’ Orlando nonprofit to host event for young professionals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Art After Dark events are returning to downtown Orlando.

The Downtown Arts District, a nonprofit committed to advancing arts and economic development in the area, will host a semi-formal soiree for young professionals at CityArts Orlando from 7 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 13.

This program aims to introduce young professionals to the area through “social interaction, arts engagement and networking,” district officials said in a news release.

“Art After Dark is an exciting event that invites young professionals or the ‘young at heart’ to enjoy a fun evening at CityArts,” Downtown Arts District Executive Director Barbara Hartley said in a statement. “With all the interactive art experiences, live entertainment and food and beverage samplings, there’s so much to do in the three hours. This event has become so successful in the last six years, and we cannot wait to bring it back on August 13.”

Those interested will have the opportunity to stroll through six CityArts galleries and enjoy interactive art experiences, meet-and-greet opportunities, live music, food and drinks and a silent auction.

The 21 and up event is limited to 200 people and early bird ticket sales start Friday at $50. Ticket prices increase to $60 per person on Saturday and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The food and drink stations will be catered by Central 28, Wicked Weed, Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Kopparberg, Iron Smoke Whiskey, Bento, The Harp & Celt Irish Pub & Restaurant, PhattyChow and Pattie Lou’s Donuts.

The live music lineup includes DJ Lindsey Leigh, Live Hart and drag shows by Axel Andrews and Myki Meeks at 8pm and 9pm.

District officials also said the following art experiences are included:

Mural/Photo Op by Alexis Kay Creations

Illustration Portrait Sketches by Darby

Tarot Card Reading by Angelique Luna

Henna Designs by AshrockArt

Fashion Sketches by Samantha Shumaker

Paint your own mini canvas

To purchase tickets, click here and for more information, visit the Downtown Arts District website.

