Orange County unveils new student art exhibit during Global Peace Week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In the midst of Global Peace Week in Orange County, officials installed a new student art exhibit in the administration center’s atrium gallery.

“Peace and Action” features creative works by student artists highlighting how they can build peace in their community and world.

Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs and Orange County Public Schools Visual Arts Program partnered with the Global Peace Film Festival and GoPegasus for this art show.

The exhibit will be on display to the public at the 201 S. Rosalind Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday through Sept. 29.

“This new art exhibit showcases the talent of Central Florida youth and will inspire the public. The event is an example of public-private partnerships and how to engage the youth in building peace in the community and the world,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a statement. “We also hope this event will build relationships that offer academic support, as well as life and job skills training.”

This also comes as the county’s Global Peace Film Festival is happening through Sept. 25.

For more information on the Global Peace Film Festival, click here.

