Orlando Urban Music & Film Festival brings movie magic to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 9th annual Orlando Urban Music & Film Festival is getting ready to roll out the red carpet for five days of fun.

The festival, which runs from Thursday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 5, features different content creators putting on their films at CMX Cinemas Plaza Café 12, located at 155 S. Orange Ave. in Orlando.

According to the event website, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and “Prince of Detroit” director Damon Dash will kick off the festival Thursday night at 5:15 p.m., a ceremony which will be followed by six short and two feature films.

Throughout the weekend, in addition to the film screenings, there will be networking opportunities, meet and greets, Q&As, and parties to celebrate the artists involved.

All-day $3 discounted parking is available in the Plaza Garage for those planning on attending.

For more information on the festival, where to get tickets, and which artists are featured, click here.

