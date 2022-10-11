Actor among the stars: Tom Cruise may attempt spacewalk for movie, report says

Tom Cruise has to go to space to save the day in a new movie in development at Universal and he may be the first civilian to perform a real spacewalk as part of it.

According to an interview by the BBC with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langely, the plot of the film involves a “down-on-his-luck guy” who has to go to space to save Earth.

But rather than relying on the magic of Hollywood, Langely plans to send actor Tom Cruise to the International Space Station via a rocket, and have him perform a spacewalk as part of the story.

Entertainment trade publication Variety said the budget for the project is apparently around $200 million, and NASA and SpaceX are both apparently involved.

The project is still in the development stage, with Doug Liman signed on to direct. Liman worked with Cruise “Edge of Tomorrow” and “American Made.”

