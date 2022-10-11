Dr. Phillips Center hosts spoken word showcase to celebrate Hispanic voices

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Snaps for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for hosting a free spoken word performance Friday.

The Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater will play host to “Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word,” a showcase featuring a diverse set list of Hispanic spoken word poets from around the country, at 7 p.m. Friday.

Theater officials said the experience will be curated and co-hosted by the city of Orlando’s Poet Laureate Shawn Welcome and Hispanic spoken word poet Xavier Alexander.

According to the theater, the showcase also closes out a local weeklong spoken word residency held at Colonial, Boone and Tohopekaliga High Schools.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the students and the spoken word community to use their voices in response to the world around them through the artistry of their unique poetic pieces,” Welcome said in a release. “The show will amplify the creative voices of our Hispanic youth by giving them a platform to celebrate culture, self-identity, love, perseverance and family.”

Those interested in attending this free event can register online by clicking here.

