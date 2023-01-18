Madonna sets ‘Celebration’ tour dates in Florida

Madonna will perform in 35 cities on her upcoming world tour, including Tampa on Sept. 7 and Miami Sept. 9.

TAMPA, Fla. – No more hesitation — this September in Florida, it’s a celebration.

Cultural icon Madonna this week revealed dates for “Madonna: The Celebration Tour,” including two stops in Florida as part of the upcoming 35-city musicale roadmap that altogether spans July to December.

Oh yes, she’s still more than relevant.

Even now, without necessarily getting into why the queen of pop is so highly regarded across multiple generations, it’s gotten to the point that her unreleased music still garners millions of plays each day in every regard, from examples we’ve seen before — dedicated listeners, radio play and no-request club DJs succumbing to mob rule — to more modern media vehicles like TikTok.

Keep in mind we’re talking about a 40-plus-year career and a concert series sure to include hits from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and 2010s. Rest assured, she’s everywhere.

Between stops in Atlanta and Houston, though, she’ll be at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Sept. 7, and in the newly-renamed Miami-Dade Arena on Sept. 9.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m., according to the tour’s website, with “Icon Pre-Sale” access restricted to “Legacy Members.”

After the North American leg of the tour wraps up — beginning July 15 in Vancouver, British Colombia, and stepping off Oct. 7 in Las Vegas — Madonna will go on to perform through to December in London, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

