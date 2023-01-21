Read it and weep: Florida Storytelling Festival coming to Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Don’t write this Mount Dora festival off.

Authors, aspiring and otherwise, better get ready to book it to the 39th annual Florida Storytelling Festival, which will be held virtually and in-person at the Lakeside Inn from Jan. 26-29.

[TRENDING: Here is every vanity plate banned from Florida roads in 2022 | University athlete, woman arrested in Orlando home invasion robbery | Become a News 6 Insider]

It’ll be four days full of stories, workshops, slams, networking and special guests, according to the event website.

Those interested in telling their story can do so by signing up at the door for swaps and slams throughout the festival and by signing up ahead of time for the Liar’s Contest from 3-4 p.m. on Jan. 27, when guests can tout their best tall tales.

Names are drawn at random for swaps and slams, which will feature 5-7 minute stories and 5-minute stories respectively.

Guest storytellers include Alton Chung, Andy Hedges, Jessica Robinson, Robin Schulte and Mitchell O’Rear. American sign language interpreters will also be there to accompany the narrators at the four main events.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

Those interested can purchase tickets to individual concerts and workshops or buy a variety of passes, tailored to youth, livestream and full event attendees.

For more information about the festival, click here.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: