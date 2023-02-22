Sanford Porchfest returns with over 70 musicians

The 6th annual Sanford Porchfest runs from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

SANFORD, Fla. – Who needs a stadium when you have a porch?

During this free charity-based music festival in Sanford, over 70 bands meet 17 porches. The 6th annual Sanford Porchfest runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The event opens at 800 S. Park Ave., where guests can park, get limited edition festival merchandise and receive a festival program with a map. A SPF Trolley will run from designated parking lots to transport attendees to performances.

Porch performances begin at noon across 17 different porches and one concert courtyard. The closer band, Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists, will play from 6:45-7:45 p.m. in Centennial Park, located at 400 S. Park Ave.

Ridgeway was the first artist to submit to play at Sanford Porchfest back in 2018, the singer said in a Facebook post.

The artists featured include Eugene Snowden, Wilted Chilis, Every Which Way Band and more.

While the festival is free, donations are encouraged. Over the years, the family and pet-friendly festival has poured more than $80,000 in donations back into the Seminole County arts scene. Guests can donate to the Sanford Porchfest Scholarship fund by purchasing merch and food, giving money at one of the porches or bidding in the art auction.

“Our neighborhood opens their hearts to this event every year, allowing us to take over the blocks for a rockin’ good time. Be considerate of our neighbors’ properties and space when here so we can continue to come back every year,” festival officials said.

