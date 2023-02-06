Live it big time: Big Time Rush to bring ‘Can’t Get Enough’ tour to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to sing, dance and roll your “windows down” with Big Time Rush in Orlando.

The pop boy band is bringing their “Can’t Get Enough” 2023 tour this summer to the Amway Center. The group will take the stage on Sunday, July 30, at 7 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Big Time Rush fan club members will receive access to presale tickets that will go on sale from Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. until Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. Citibank card users will also gain access to presale tickets running from Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. until Feb. 9 at 10 p.m., through the Citi Entertainment program.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The boy band announced their upcoming tour “Can’t Get Enough” and released their brand new single of the same name on Monday, Feb. 6.

The group will be touring alongside pop star MAX and TikTok famous musician Jax. Both artists will join BTR for their Orlando show, the only Florida tour date.

The band rose to fame in 2009 with the Nickelodeon TV show “Big Time Rush.” The group then went their separate ways in 2014, making a full-fledged come back in 2021.

Top hits from the boy band include “Boyfriend,” “Worldwide,” “Big Time Rush” and “Any Kind of Guy.”

Check out the Can’t Get Enough 2023 tour dates ➡️➡️



Big Time Rush Fan Club member presale starts Tuesday at 10am Local time. Sign up today on our website@MAXMusic @jax pic.twitter.com/89TXzySpCP — Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) February 6, 2023

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: