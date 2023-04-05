Legoland Florida launches special buy one, get one 50% off deals

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida Resort has launched a new deal for families to take advantage of ahead of the busy summer season.

Beginning today, guests can buy one gold or platinum annual pass and get the second pass 50% off its full price.

“There are a gazillion reasons to buy a Legoland Florida Resort Annual Pass, including 12 months of awesome across the Resort! Explore the 150-acre Legoland Florida Theme Park, featuring more than 50 rides, shows and attractions, including the all-new Pirate River Quest,” Legoland said in a news release.

The theme park said the annual passes may be purchased online or at the resort. Annual passes include a number of extra perks including free parking, in-park discounts, access to special events and so much more.

In addition to the deal on annual passes, Legoland is also offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on stays at its Legoland Hotel, Legoland Pirate Island Hotel or Legoland Beach Retreat. The deal is only available on stays April 13 through June 8. This package includes free daily breakfast, separate sleeping areas for kids in every room and in-room treasure hunts with a complimentary Lego souvenir in select hotels.

Existing annual passholders can also save by purchasing spring and summer vacations online now. Current annual passholders, including those on Monthly Pay, can save 25% off their renewal during this promotional window.

Click here for more information.

