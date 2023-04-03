Busch Gardens Tampa Bay bringing in Easter fun for families

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has an exciting line-up of events for the upcoming Easter holiday weekend.

The theme park said on its website it will host an egg hunt, family activities, animal interactions and a story time with Sesame Street friends.

The events will be happening both Saturday and Sunday during select times.

During the free egg hunt, guests ages 12 and under can search for eggs around the park’s Festival Field. The activity will happen four times per day, once for specific age groups. Kids 2-3 years old can hunt for eggs at 1 p.m., children ages 4-5 can search at 1:30 p.m., children ages 6-7 will search for eggs at 2 p.m. and children 8 to 10 can participate at 2:30 p.m.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will also have a golden egg hunt happening around the park. When a guest finds all 40 eggs, they will get a special prize at guest services.

Over in the park’s Sesame Street Safari of Fun, smaller guests can enjoy a special Easter story from some of the park’s Sesame Street friends.

Some of the park’s animals are also getting in on the Easter fun.

During select times of day, animal care specialists will be on hand to talk about the animals as they receive special animal enrichments in their habitats. Busch Gardens said on its website that these types of activities help stimulate animals’ minds, sense of smell and foraging ability as they explore their habitats for holiday treats as a special addition to their daily nutritionist-curated diets.

Animal Enrichment Events during Easter weekend (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Below are the following animal enrichment times:

Saturday, April 8

Cheetahs: 11:30 a.m.

Chimps: 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Easter Activities at Animal Connections & Snake Room all day

Komodo Dragon egg hunt at Congo River Rapids: 12 p.m.

Gorillas: 1 p.m.

Elephants: 2 p.m.

All of the Easter fun is happening while the park hosts its popular Food and Wine Festival. The premier springtime event features delicious dishes, wines, craft brews and cocktails, as well as live concerts.

Click here to learn more about Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

