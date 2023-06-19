You’re gonna love it: ‘Dreamgirls’ to rock the Garden Theatre

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The next show to premiere at the Garden Theatre, following successful runs of “Something Rotten!” and “Rock of Ages,” will be the iconic production of “Dreamgirls.”

The show tells of the Dreams: Effie, Lorrell and Deena, three young singers of color in a revolutionary 1960′s. You’ll follow the journey between these friends as they embark into the world of show business. Some iconic songs include “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “Family” and “I Am Changing.”

“Dreamgirls” explores the themes of ambition, hope and betrayal to the sounds of gospel.

Brianna Javis is excited to reprise her role as Effie White, after her run on the “Dreamgirls” International Tour.

Alongside Javis, Jazzmin Carson, a recipient of the Jane Alexander Emerging Artist award, will take on the role of Deena.

“Being in the role of Deena Jones is such an honor for me,” Carson said in a statement. “Studying the greats who came before me, such as Sheryl Lee Ralph and Angela Robinson, I’m inspired to carry on the essence of who Deena truly is- A STAR!”

After starring in “Something Rotten!” Victory Productions has also enlisted De’Leon Grant to take on the role of director.

“Most of my professional theater experiences with predominantly Black casts too often center around Black trauma as entertainment; slavery, the African diaspora, American racism,” Grant said.

He added the opportunity to do “Dreamgirls” is “both refreshing and deeply healing for him,” according to a release.

Performances begin July 7 and run until Aug. 6. To purchase tickets for the show, you can visit the Garden Theatre’s website.

