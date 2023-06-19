Celebrate Latin American artistry in Orlando at this festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – The annual Latin American Festival of Performing Arts is returning to Orlando for the third year

The festival, which runs from June 19-25, will showcase art produced in Spanish on both the national and international scale, from theater to music to visual arts.

The event will be exclusively virtual for the first three days, offering online-only workshops and theater performances.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

Beginning on Thursday, the festival will move from a digital medium to the Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando, where participants can enjoy an opera performance, a visual arts exhibition and live Bossa nova music.

Additionally, translations and captions will be available for performances in over 25 languages, so people from all over the world are able to enjoy the exhibition of Latin culture.

Tickets range from $5 to $32 and can be found here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: