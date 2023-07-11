This Orlando theater named one of the most beautiful in the world

ORLANDO, Fla. – If all the world’s a stage, then the City Beautiful has one of the best ones, according to a new list released by Architectural Digest.

The report ranks the most beautiful theaters found around the globe, from the Opéra Garnier to the Sydney Opera House, and among them is Orlando’s own Steinmetz Hall, nestled in the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

It stands alone as the only theater on the list representing the East Coast in the U.S.

Steinmetz Hall, the third and final theater in the Dr. Phillips Center, opened last year after decades of planning and construction. The theater’s architect, Barton Myers, brought his dream into reality in January 2022.

The multiform acoustical, 1,700-seat space is the second theater in the country to use the Gala System seating, transforming the wooden flat floor into 22 rows of seats.

