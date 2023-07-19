Dr. Phillips Center announces Great Orchestra Series ticket sale

ORLANDO, Fla. – Compose yourselves, music lovers. The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is getting ready to conduct ticket sales for its Great Orchestra Series.

Tickets for the series subscription — which start at $120 and include performances by the Cleveland Orchestra, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and Academy of St Martin in the Fields — go on sale Thursday.

Guests who purchase a subscription save 20% and can select seats for all performances, with an option to add-on the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra show.

To purchase the subscription, click here. You can find more information about each concert below.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The Cleveland Orchestra

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 3 p.m.

Conductor: Karina Canellakis

Piano: Seong-Jin Cho, Piano

The program for the ensemble recently dubbed “the best orchestra in the world” includes Frédéric Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 2″ and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.” This orchestra has been praised for its technical precision, amazing musicianship and quality of sound, especially within the string section.

Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Conductor: Lahav Shani

Piano: Daniil Trifonov

The program for the orchestra, founded in 1918, includes Arvo Pärt’s “Swan Song,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 9,” also known as “Jeunehomme,” and Lahav’s excerpts from Sergei Prokofiev’s “Romeo & Juliet.” In recent years, the orchestra, known for its energy and excitement, has been led by three of the world’s most respected conductors, Valery Gergiev, Yannick Nezet Seguin, and currently, Shani, and now features the piano skills of Grammy award-winning musician Trifonov.

Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Date: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Conductor and Violin: Joshua Bell

This ensemble, formed in 1958 and known for its fresh and brilliant interpretations of great orchestral music, will perform Johannes Brahms’ “Violin Concerto” and Robert Schumann’s “Symphony No. 2.” The conductor and Grammy award-winning violinist Bell has performed with nearly every major orchestra in the world.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (Subscription add-on)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Conductor: Edwin Outwater

Bach Festival Choir

This subscription add-on will give guests tickets to London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which performs over 200 concerts a year, including a residency at The Dr. Phillips Center. The Royal Philharmonic is recognized as the UK’s most in-demand orchestra both at its home Royal Albert Hall and globally. Orlando’s own Bach Festival Choir will join the orchestra in performing a program that features its greatest hits.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: