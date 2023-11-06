Orlando’s Phantasmagoria bringing Victorian ghost tales for Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ghost stories were always for campfires and Halloween. But telling ghost stories at Christmas is also a centuries-old tradition, and Victorian troupe Phantasmagoria is bringing ghostly tales to Christmas in Orlando this December.

“A Most Haunted Victorian Christmas” will run Dec. 9 and 10 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando. Other performances are taking place in Sanford, Ocala, Leesburg and DeLand.

Phantasmagoria combines different types of performing arts to tell its macabre stories, blending dance, puppetry, aerial work, fire performance and more.

The troupe says “A Most Haunted Victorian Christmas” will feature stories and poems that go as far back as the 1500s, ranging from “the whimsical to the terrifying.” There will be six stories, two haunted poems and one New Years toast at the end, along with some surprises.

Other shows will be:

Dec. 15: Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, Sanford

Dec. 17: Reilly Arts Center, Ocala

Dec. 21: Melon Patch Theatre, Leesburg

Dec. 22 and 24: The Athens Theatre, DeLand

For showtimes and tickets, head to the Phantasmagoria Orlando website.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: