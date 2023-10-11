Día de los Muertos coming to downtown Orlando next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the 14th year, Orlando’s Downtown Arts District is bringing back the “Día de los Muertos & Monster Event” to Downtown Orlando on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The event features an artist reception that will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art. The exhibit will also include traditional ofrendas and catrina dolls provided by Casa de Mexico, CABETCAL, and the Mexican Consulate of Orlando.

The artist exhibit at CityArts will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art (Downtown Arts District Orlando)

Outside the exhibit at CityArts Orlando on Pine Street, there will be a street party on opening night with food, entertainment, and spooky art vendors.

There will be Día de los Muertos Procession kicking it all off. Led by CABETCAL, Casa de Mexico, and The Mexican Consulate of Orlando, the procession will go through downtown and it will feature traditional decorations, costumes, and music.

The procession is free to watch, but to see the exhibits in CityArts, there’s a $5 entry fee, which also includes entrance to the street party.

The Downtown Arts District is also offering a “Sugar Skull Experience,” which includes admission to CityArts, a meal voucher for the outdoor food vendors, and two drink tickets to the CityArts bars. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Downtown Arts District is offering a “Sugar Skull Experience” during the “Día de los Muertos & Monster Event” (Downtown Arts District Orlando)

Here’s the overall schedule of events:

Opening Night Artist Reception for Exhibitions at CityArts: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Día de los Muertos Procession starting a CityArts: 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Block Party on Pine Street: 6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Outdoor Dining Food Trucks: 6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

CityArts Bars: 6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Live Performances including Mariachi Nuevo Guadalajara, Mexico Lindo Folklorico Ballet of Orlando, Elizabeth Sánchez, Raveli Sánchez, and Phantasmagoria: 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m

