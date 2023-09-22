Orlando pirate dinner show goes to the vampires 🧛‍♂️

'Pirates Dinner Adventure' transforming into 'Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises' for shows through Oct. 31

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Dinner Entertainment’s “Pirates Dinner Adventure” has been entertaining visitors and Central Floridians for years, but this fall, the show will bring a fangy twist.

The Halloween-themed “Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises” will have shows on select nights through Oct. 31.

The story follows the notorious Captain Sebastian the Black and his pirate crew of vampires as they search for Sulzana’s Eye, a cursed necklace that will allow them to walk around in the daylight.

The show invites the audience to stop them before they get to the necklace, featuring aerial artistry, swordplay, stunts and dynamic duels.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

“We’re getting feedback that it’s a high-energy show with great audience participation, amazing stunts and aerial acts with a hint of Halloween, making it enjoyable for people of all ages,” said Nick Kroger, creative director.

Kroger said he started out as a performer, so putting together a show is really rewarding.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Having come from the performer side, I really enjoy the variety of personalities and energy the performers bring,” Kroger said. “I also love combining the administrative aspect and creative aspects of the job, as far as being able to imagine sets and scenes and what music best underscores the show — all of those fine details that help enhance the story. It’s a very satisfying process for me to see something that came from my creative mind turn into reality.”

'Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises' follows pirates and their search for a cursed necklace that will allow them to be in the daylight (Orlando Dinner Entertainment)

This is the second year for the “Vampirates” show. Kroger said they begin reimagining and planning in March to finalize everything by early summer.

“Rehearsals and any additional props or theming of the show or pre-show area start happening in late July or early August,” Kroger said.

Pirates Dinner Adventure includes a three-course dinner with unlimited soft drinks. Kids can get some candy, too. There will be a ‘Trick R Treat’ trail and the whole family is encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes.

Adult tickets cost $72.95 and $46.95 for kids ages 3 to 10. Children 2 and under get in for free. You can purchase tickets here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: