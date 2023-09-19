‘We Are All, We Are One:’ Orlando celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando is once again celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a community celebration event and art exhibit.

This year’s theme is “We Are All, We Are One,” which highlights “the diversity inherent within the Hispanic community and helping to strengthen each other with a united vision in partnership to elevate the Hispanic community and our nation,” the city said.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The celebration recognizes the contributions of Hispanic Americans, the fastest-growing racial or ethnic minority, according to the Census.

It includes people whose ancestors come from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The art exhibition runs through Nov. 13 at the Terrace Gallery at Orlando City Hall, but a opening reception is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Art and Dominoes Exhibition features “a variety of historical and worldwide dominoes, domino game tables selection of unique, custom, and handmade pieces by Domino USA organization, as well as art pieces from local visual artists dedicated to this renowned family sport,” the city said.

Then, later this month on Sept. 27 a community celebration event will feature Latin food, music, art and live entertainment at Amway Center. There will be free parking at GEICO Garage for those attending.

