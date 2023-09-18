Another Portillo’s could soon open in Central Florida. Here’s where

Commissioners to hear proposal for new Portillo's location in Lady Lake on Monday afternoon.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Another Portillo’s could soon be coming to Central Florida.

Leaders in Lake County are expected to take up a proposal Monday to bring the Chicago-area favorite to Lady Lake.

It would be located along Highway 27 and will feature a 7,800-square-foot restaurant, with more than 130 parking spots.

Commissioners are expected to move ahead with the proposal.

If eventually approved, it would be the fourth Portillo’s in Central Florida.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.

