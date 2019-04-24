Beyoncé shares Orlando dancers' moves with her 127 million Instagram followers

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is a new dance challenge started by Beyoncé sweeping the internet and two Orlando dancers are going viral after the music sensation shared their moves on her social media platforms.



The #BeforeILetGoChallenge showcases people dancing to a new song from Beyoncé's latest album, "Homecoming." Queen B is posting videos of people doing the dance on Instagram, including moves choreographed by Fred Barthell and Fabron Alexis.



"This is crazy. Honestly, I don't know where to start," Barthell said.



It started a week ago, after Beyoncé's new Netflix documentary and live album dropped.



Barthell and Alexis were in the dance studio the next day. The pair spent about 20 minutes choreographing a dance to her remake of the song, "Before I Let Go."



"It reminded me of the cha cha slide and the electric slide type of thing. I was like, 'OK, she obviously wants us to jam along to this and create a dance,'" Alexis said. "So I just went ahead and did it."



Barthell and Alexis posted their dance video on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtag #BeforeILetGoChallenge. The pair said they created the movement.



Their moves gained thousands of views over the next couple of days and inspired others to participate in the challenge. Eventually their video captured the attention of Queen B herself.



"Beyoncé has 127 million followers. Never in this world would I have thought she would even like dare see a video that I posted," Alexis said.



On Monday, Beyoncé shared videos of the dance challenge on her Instagram story. The singer spotlighted the Orlando dancers first.



"She doesn't post on her story at all, so for us to be on it period is mind blowing," Barthell said.



The dancers said their phones started blowing up with notifications after the singer shared their video.



"As soon as I checked, my phone was going 'buzz, buzz, buzz' nonstop and I almost fainted," Alexis said. "It was crazy. She literally posted us and acknowledged it. It was crazy."



Now thousands of people are sharing their videos of the challenge on social media. Barthell and Alexis said many people are following their choreography.



The dancers said Beyoncé is their inspiration, adding they're still in shock and grateful for the singer's support.



"She has no idea how much this has impacted me. I just want to follow my dreams even more," Alexis said.



"It inspired me to work even harder. Now I just really want to inspire, like I'm being inspired right now," Barthell said.

