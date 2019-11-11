Didn't attend Electric Daisy Carnival? Here's what you missed (with pics)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando held its ninth annual Electric Daisy Carnival this past weekend at Tinker Field, where people experienced a "distinct union of technology and nature, where elements mixed to ignite the senses and inspire the imagination."

It was the first time in EDC Orlando history that a third day was added to the festival, giving attendees even more time to groove to the music.

With that additional day added to the lineup, more than 100 of the world's most recognized music artists graced the stages including Afrojack, DJ Snake, Deadmau 5, Kaskade, Steve Aoke and more.

If you attended the event you probably noticed more space as 10.5 additional acres were added to fit the four stages and "three-dimensional superstructures, colorful, glow-in-the-dark environments, and LED-infused flora and fauna."

To help with the economic impact on Orlando, Insomniac Cares, the charitable giving arm of EDC, donated $60,000 to Strengthen Orlando, a nonprofit that funds municipal purposes throughout the city.

