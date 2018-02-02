These contestants don't know football. Answer: What is epic 'Jeopardy' fail?

ANYWHERE BUT CANTON, Ohio - Things were going quite well for the contestants on Thursday night's "Jeopardy." Then along came the dreaded football category.

Ryan was leading with $8,200, Sara was second with $3,000 and Justin was slightly behind with $2,600.

The board was cleared, so Ryan had no choice but to select "Talkin' Football." He seemed hesitant from the start, so he wisely chose the $200 clue.

"I can tell you guys are big football fans," host Alex Trebek said after seeing the blank stares on their faces.

So it was on to the $400 clue.

It was crickets again.

"Uh, you think we should go to commercial?" Trebek quipped.

Naturally, they moved on to the $600 clue.

More silence.

Trebek saw where this was going.

"Two clues left, Ryan," Trebek warned.

By this time, Ryan, Sara and Justin were taking pleasure in their lack of football knowledge. They were all smiles as they made no effort to push the buzzers.

"Let's look at the $1,000 clue, just for the fun of it," Trebek said.

This time, it was a video clue at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, site of this Sunday's Super Bowl. The clue had something to do with the Minneapolis Vikings, but it wasn't really going to matter.

"If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die," Trebek said. "Who are the 'purple people eaters?' We're going to take a break. I have to talk to them."

It was not immediately known if Trebek actually huddled with the contestants during the commercial break.

"Jeopardy" airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on Local 10.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.