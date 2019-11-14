Survey: Americans dislike green bean casserole, canned cranberries the most

Pass the green bean casserole and canned cranberries, said very few Americans, according to a new study.

Instacart conducted a survey with The Harris Poll and found that a majority of Americans, 69%, secretly dislike some classic Thanksgiving food but eat it anyway because of tradition.

The top offenders were:

Canned cranberry sauce (29%)

Green bean casserole (24%)

Sweet potatoes / sweet potato casserole (22%)

Pumpkin pie (21%)

Turkey (19%)

Even though it wound up on the dislike list, Instacart customers bought 50% more canned cranberry sauce than fresh cranberries for Thanksgiving last year.

Just because they bought it, doesn’t mean they like it. Nearly half of Americans, 46%, say canned cranberry sauce is “disgusting.”

The other offender, green bean casserole, has kept a strong place at the Thanksgiving Day table even though many may only eat it for the sake of tradition.

According to Instacart data, purchases of cream of mushroom soup were up 59% last year and fried onion purchases were up 85% in the three weeks leading up to Thanksgiving last year.

Knowing this, are you ready to break from tradition and ditch the green bean casserole and canned cranberry sauce?

