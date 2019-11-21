Starbucks’ Black Friday deal includes free month of coffee
Gift that keeps giving
Starbucks’ has a Black Friday deal that keeps on giving.
The coffee company announced if you buy its gray brewed refill tumbler, it will come with a free, month-long refill deal during the month of January.
The tumbler costs $40 and with the refill deal you will get a free grande brewed coffee or grande hot tea anytime you take the tumbler back to a participating Starbucks store for an entire month.
The tumblers will be sold at Starbucks company-operated and licensed stores beginning Nov. 26.
Also included in its Black Friday deals, Starbucks will give you a free $5 eGift card when you purchase $20 or more in eGift cards, while supplies last.
