Starbucks’ Black Friday deal includes free month of coffee

Gift that keeps giving

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Starbucks’ has a Black Friday deal that keeps on giving.

The coffee company announced if you buy its gray brewed refill tumbler, it will come with a free, month-long refill deal during the month of January.

The tumbler costs $40 and with the refill deal you will get a free grande brewed coffee or grande hot tea anytime you take the tumbler back to a participating Starbucks store for an entire month.

The tumblers will be sold at Starbucks company-operated and licensed stores beginning Nov. 26.

Also included in its Black Friday deals, Starbucks will give you a free $5 eGift card when you purchase $20 or more in eGift cards, while supplies last.

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

