It’s going to snow in Orlando. Thankfully, we won’t have the freezing temperatures to go with it.

Downtown Orlando’s Church Street is hosting “30 Days of Christmas” and transforming the street into a winter wonderland every night in December.

Snow will fall along with a music and light show nightly at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

There will also be free horse and carriage rides Thursdays and Fridays from 6-10 p.m. Could it feel anymore like Christmas?

The festivities kick off with a tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Additional activities include story time with Santa at the Floridabilt on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and then cookie decorating at Lion’s Pride from noon to 2 p.m.

More events may be added as the month goes along.

The last snowfall will be on Dec. 31. And if you’re celebrating New Year’s Even downtown on Church Street, you can pop champagne under the snow flurry.

For more information,visit facebook.com/events/694771827599110/