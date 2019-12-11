Chipotle giving away free burritos this week
Follow restaurant on Instagram for codes
Merry Christmas and happy holidays from Chipotle.
The fast-casual Mexican restaurant has launched a “Holiday Extravaganza” giveaway on Instagram account in honor of the giving season.
Starting Wednesday and for the next five days, Chipotle will drop free burrito codes on its Instagram feed. Followers can text the code to 888-222 and the first 500 people to claim it will get a free entrée.
Once all codes have been claimed, the Instagram post will be deleted until it’s time to play again.
You must be 13 years or older to enter.
Free codes only apply to digital orders at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States.
There’s a limit of one redemption code per mobile number and it expires Dec. 31.
Let the free burrito code hunting begin.
