Fashion Finds: Here’s where the News 6 team gets their camera-ready outfits

ORLANDO, Fla. – I am a sucker for fashion, but I refuse to pay top dollar for it.

It appears my colleagues feel the same way. So if you ever wondered where Kirstin O’Connor bought that fabulous dress, or where Matt Austin buys his ties, look no further.

I ambushed some of my coworkers here at News 6 to find out where they shop and who they were wearing that particular day.

Here’s a sampling of where the News 6 gets their fabulous fashion finds:

Meteorologist Samara Cokinos

“The outfit I got at Ross for like $10 or $12 I believe. The earrings were $4 from Charming Charlie. The shoes $25 from Aldo on sale! I’m one of those people who has to try things on unless it’s a certain brand, so I don’t order much online. Same for shoes. I don’t like to shop, but when I do I am a Ross fan. I also love TJ Maxx and Marshalls. I love shoes, but very rarely buy full price. I always look for a deal. With two boys in college, the budget is very real.”

Reporter Bri Volz

“You know I swear by Amazon when it comes to needing a cute and affordable outfit in little time, but this gem is from New York and Company’s NY&C Closet rental service. I’ve been using it for the last few months and have loved it. For $50 a month, you get three items out at a time, with unlimited swaps. You just have to send all three back at a time before getting a new shipment. They constantly add new looks - both for work and play purposes - that you can add to your closet. Then, the company chooses which three items from your closet will be shipped to you at a time. It’s fun because there are no surprises in the sense that they won’t send you something you weren’t interested in, but there is a surprise when it comes to which items you’ll be getting together in a certain shipment. They send you the bag for you to easily pack up and send back. Then, you wait like a child on Christmas Eve for your next shipment. The best part? If you love a certain look, you can choose to keep it at a discounted rate. My current favorite jumpsuit only cost me $17. The clothes are so cute, comfortable and trendy that I have to be talked into not keeping all of them. #Shopaholicprobs”

Anchor Bridgett Ellison

“I’m a big Ross ‘Dress For Less’ fan! It’s where I found this red ruffled dress for a great deal. I love Ross, TJ Maxx and Marshalls because they have a wide range of designer and bargain brands to choose from for every budget and occasion. It’s definitely one of my go-to’s when I need to find something in a hurry. I’ve also had luck at the Dillard’s outlets and ordering some clothes on Amazon. There are some great dress clothing items for work there, just pay attention to return policies, pricing, and sizing.”

Anchor Kirstin O’Connor

“I found this Vince Camuto dress at Dillard’s! I’m not a big outlet fan, but I make a special exception for the Dillard’s outlet at the Orlando Fashion Square mall. The prices and brands are unbeatable! My heels are a favorite Jessica Simpson style I’ve been buying in nude and black ever since I started in news. Once you find a fit you love, just get all the colors!”

Anchor Matt Austin

“I love shopping at Express. I bought the suit and tie in this picture from Express Outlet for $169 and $20 respectively. I paired it with a Hugo Boss shirt. The shoes are from Robert Graham. I found them at Nordstrom Rack. I always shop at outlets to save some dough. Socks are also from Express.”

News 6 Investigator Adrianna Iwasinski

I too shop at Ross, Marshalls, and TJMaxx. And like Bri, I have quite a few dresses I bought on Amazon hanging in my closet (I even found my wedding dress on Amazon - but that is an article for another day). But one place I have found beautiful, brand new clothing is at the Goodwill boutique shop in Winter Park! Seriously! I have bought two brand new dresses with tags there - One was from Anthropologie and the retail cost was $180. I paid $34 at Goodwill. I also bought a brand new with tags White House Black Market jacket there that retailed for $150. I got it for $30."

Do you have a place you love to shop? Feel free to share in the comments section of this story. Happy Shopping and thanks for watching!