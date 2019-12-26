Week-old calf found alone in Groveland to be reunited with mother

GROVELAND, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office successfully reunited a calf that was less than one week old with its mother Thursday after an animal enforcement officer found the calf alone, trying to stay warm near some trash cans.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Enforcement Supervisor Sydney Pelfrey found the calf near Catherine Circle in Groveland.

The calf likely walked away from its mother.

Pelfrey put the calf inside an Animal Enforcement truck and covered it with a blanket while she checked with a few local cattle owners in the area in an attempt to reunite the calf with its mother.

After Pelfrey was unable to make contact with the owner, the calf was taken to Lake County Animal Services. Hours later, the owner was located and came to pick up the young animal.

“It should be noted that veterinarians informed us that the calf was in distress and would likely have died within hours if it wasn’t for AEO Pelfrey,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “At this point, the calf has a chance.”