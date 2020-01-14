Here’s how to get free nuggets from Chick-fil-A in January

Love Chick-fil-A? Then this is the deal for you.

Chick-fil-A is offering a free 8-count chicken nuggets in January, and here’s how you can claim them.

Open the Chick-fil-A app and either create an account or sign in to an account and the deal is yours.

The free item will be saved under the My Rewards tab.

If you’re wanting a healthier option, you can choose a free kale crunch salad instead.

The free deal runs through Jan. 31.