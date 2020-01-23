The 4 best breakfast and brunch spots in Orlando

In search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot?

1. White Wolf Cafe

First on the list is White Wolf Cafe. Located at 1829 N. Orange Ave. in North Orange, the diner, New American and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 648 reviews on Yelp.

2. Se7en Bites

Next up is Colonial Town Center's Se7en Bites, situated at 617 N. Primrose Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 1,804 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch and New American spot, offering coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Sanctum Cafe

Colonialtown North's The Sanctum Cafe, located at 715 N. Ferncreek Ave., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 478 reviews.

4. Orlando Meats

Orlando Meats, a butcher and breakfast and brunch spot that offers sandwiches and more in Park Lake-Highland, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 153 Yelp reviews. Head over to 728 Virginia Drive to see for yourself.

