4 Rivers Smokehouse set to open new Daytona location next week

A new BBQ eatery is opening in Daytona Beach next week.

4 Rivers Smokehouse announced its newest location, in Daytona Beach, will open on Feb. 13.

The 6,500 square-foot restaurant will open at One Daytona, a 300,000 square-foot retail, dining and entertainment destination in Volusia County.

The opening is just in time for the influx of visitors to the area for Daytona’s Speedweeks.

“The overwhelming outcry of support from 4 Rivers fans that rallied to bring a Smokehouse to Daytona Beach has been truly humbling. Our Barbecue Ministry couldn’t be prouder to open our biggest Smokehouse yet with our friends at One Daytona,” said John Rivers, 4R Restaurant Group founder and CEO. “In addition to serving the wonderful Daytona locals, it’s incredibly exciting to open during Daytona Speedweeks and have the opportunity to serve thousands of race fans from across the country who will be in town.”

The location will feature a restaurant that will seat up to 280 guests, along with a bar that will serve beer, wine, spirits, signature cocktails, milkshakes and a special bar-only menu.

For more information, visit www.4rsmokehouse.com.