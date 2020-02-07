Orlando area breweries embrace –and bash—Valentine’s Day with these fun events

Valentine’s Day isn’t just chocolates and roses anymore. Local breweries are participating in the holiday with limited release brews and special events to spend time with the ones you love, whether they’re your partner, friends or, even, yourself. Regardless of how you do it, there’s an event for you.

Here are some events going on in different breweries in the Orlando area:

Orlando Brewing

Orlando Brewing (Orlando Brewing Facebook)

Pre-Valentine’s Day Market: If you’re looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, there will be vendors, food, live music, each purchase from a vendor will get you $2 off a beer and an entry in a raffle for the chance to win a date night for two at Orlando Brewing.

Feb. 13 | 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Dinner: Enjoy a three-course pre-fixed menu for $35 per person. The brewery will also be hosting a beer and chocolate pairing self-guided tour from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. where guest can sample organic beers and hand-crafted chocolates.

Feb. 14 | 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Deviant Wolfe Brewing

Deviant Wolfe (Deviant Wolfe Brewing)

For the Love of Craft Beer - Valentine’s Day Chocolate Pairing: Enjoy flights of 5 Deviant Wolfe beers paired with five chocolates from Betsey K’s Chocolate Factory. Each pairing is made based on the flavor profile of both the beer and chocolate to ensure that every sip and bite is a sweet delight.

Feb 14 | 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Dead Lizard Brewing Company

Dead Lizard Brewing Company (Dead Lizard Brewing Company Facebook)

Kill Cupid Party: If you’re single and don’t want to celebrate the hallmark holiday, this brewery is hosting the perfect anti-Valentine’s Day event for you. If you buy another guest a beer, you get one on the house for yourself. Select beers are half off from 10 p.m. until close.

Feb. 14 | 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company (Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Facebook)

Modern Love: Pitch-Your-Friend: Do you have a friend who can’t seem to find the love they deserve? This event is a fun and quirky way to help them out. Customers will be able to “pitch” a single friend to the crowd about why their friend would be the perfect date and answer questions from the crowd about them. They will then return to a sea of possible suitors and see where the night takes them.

Feb 14 | 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Redlight, Redlight

Redlight Redlight (Redlight Redlight Facebook)

8th Annual Galentine’s Day Celebration: Celebrate the day before Valentine’s with the friends you love just as much. Redlight, Redlight will be having discounts on glasses of wine and champagne and offering gifts and a variety of savory and sweet treats.

Feb. 13 | 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Broken Strings Brewery

Broken Strings Brewery (Broken Strings Brewery Facebook)

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Imperial Pastry Stout Bottle Drop: To prepare for Valentine’s Day, Broken Strings Brewery is releasing a new stout for their sugared stout series. The Chocolate Covered Strawberry Imperial Pastry Stout will debut and to celebrate, there will be a pop-up show and shop.

Feb. 12 | 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Crooked Can Brewing Company

Crooked Can Brewing Company (Crooked Can Brewing Company Facebook)

Crooked Can Brewing Company: This brewery is dropping an all-new beer on Valentine’s Day called “Love Potion.” Said to be a fruity aphrodisiac ale that will immediately give heart eyes to whoever takes a sip heart.

Feb. 14 | 11 a.m.-1 a.m.