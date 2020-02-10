Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Listed at $2,525/month, this 1,153-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 646 W. Smith St.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment over at 990 Warehouse Road. It's listed for $2,540/month for its 1,781 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to see a balcony, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8692 Waksman Place (Lake Nona South)

Here's a 2,425-square-foot three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence at 8692 Waksman Place that's going for $2,547/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

2847 Mystic Cove Drive (Mariners Village)

Finally, check out this 1,812-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 2847 Mystic Cove Drive. It's listed for $2,550/month.

The building has a swimming pool. You can also expect to see a balcony, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

