Feel the love at these Central Florida Valentine’s Day activities

ORLANDO, Fla. – The most romantic holiday is just around the corner and there are lots of events in Central Florida to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones you love most.

Whether it’s with your significant other or with your closest friends or family, there’s a lot to choose from when deciding what to do on Feb. 14.

From beer pairings, to concerts, to shopping and dancing to riding around in swan boats -- there’s something for virtually everyone.

Here’s a list of Valentine’s Day events and activities in the Central Florida area:

Romantic Rumba Dance Class

Fred Astaire Dance Studio is hosting a Valentine’s Day group class for couples who want show off their fancy foot work. Dance the night away while learning a romantic rumba dance and then relax as you enjoy some champagne and sweet treats.

When: Friday 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Fred Astaire Dance Studios, 8060 Via Dellagio Way Suite 210, Orlando

More information and pricing here.

Paint Night

Maybe you want to tap into your inner artist and paint your heart out with your girls or as a couple. Noze Art Studio offers couples date night painting sessions. The studio is also hosting Valentine’s Ladies Night Out painting classes every Friday night in February

When: Every Friday in February from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Nova Studio, 1187 Florida Mall Ave. Suite #124, Orlando

More information and pricing here.

Seniors Sweethearts Dance

MetroHealth of East Orlando will be hosting a senior sweethearts dance for anyone who wants dance nonstop. This event is free of charge and is open to the public. There will also be a DJ, snacks and a free raffle.

When: Friday, Feb. 14 2020 from 11 a.m. -

Where: MetroHealth, Inc. of East Orlando, 10025 East Colonial Dr., Orlando

More information here.

Splash into Valentine’s Day

What better what to say “I love you” than a day swimming with the dolphins and sharks? Discovery Cove offers a Florida Valentine’s Day like no other. The attraction has different experience packages to fit any couple’s needs. If you’re looking to pop the big question, there is a premium proposal celebration package that offers an intimate private cabana with flowers and ring display, a buoy with a personalized message delivered by a dolphin along with souvenirs to take home for memories that will last a lifetime.

When: Call to make a reservation

Where: Discovery Cove, 600 Discovery Cove Way, Orlando

More information and pricing here.

Tie the Knot on the Day of Love

Ready to say “I Do” on the day of love? The Orange County Courthouse has you covered— they will be performing a special group wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day. The ceremonies will be held in a love-inspired decorated room for up to 30 couples who are ready to tie the knot. Couples will receive a package that includes the wedding ceremony fee, commemorative certificate and wedding photos to remember the joyous occasion for a $50 fee. Visit the Orange County Clerk’s website for information on requirements and registering for the event.

When: Friday

Where: Orange County Courthouse, 425 North Orange Ave. Suite 350, Orlando

More information and pricing here.

Serenade Under the Stars Event

Bring your Valentine to downtown Winter Garden for a night of live music and activities for all ages. Nashville husband and wife duo Forget Me Not will be performing at the Centennial Plaza Gazebo as you sit under the stars. There will also be Cinderella carriage tours at the Downtown Pavilion for those who want their fairy tales to come to life. And if you have a sweet tooth, there will be a chocolate crawl for a chance to taste and enjoy treats at five pre-set stops. There will also be couples’ guided walking tours and romantic bike rides to explore downtown.

When: Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Winter Garden , 101 West Plant St., Winter Garden

More information here.

Share the Love Adoption Event

Love is in the air and there are lots of dogs and cats waiting to share that love with you. If you are looking for a furry friend, the SPCA of Brevard will be hosting Share the Love Open House and Adoption event. There will be vendors, a doggy kissing booth and $14 adoptions for dogs and cats over six months old.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: SPCA of Brevard, 6035 Sisson Road, Titusville

More information and pricing here.

Sunset Paddle Session

If you want a romantic outdoor adventure to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Lake Life Paddle may have just the experience for you and your beloved. Couples can enjoy a guided private sunset paddle or kayak session on Lake Conway. Chocolate covered strawberries will be provided and they also offer beer, wine and water. You can watch the sun set on the lake, while you listen to the music in the background. There will be a bonfire and dinner waiting on shore after your session. Every paddler will receive a Valentines Day rose and complimentary bottle of champagne.

When: Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lake Life Paddle, Nela Bridge on Lake Conway, Orlando

More information and pricing here.

Galentine's Day Pop Up Shop

With the increased popularity of Galentine’s Day, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is hosting an event that will be sure to fulfill every girls need. They are hosting a Galentine’s Day pop-up shop event that also helps people in the community find jobs. Shoppers can treat themselves to designer handbags without having to pay the high-fashion prices. Guests can also bring up to two name brand handbags for free authentication screening. The first 30 shoppers will receive a free gal bag just for attending.

When: Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m

Where: Goodwill Winter Park Boutique, 750 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park

More information here.

Love and the Cosmos

You can take your special someone to Lohman Planetarium for a night of love and astronomy. A Valentine’s themed cosmic experience is being offered, allowing guests to explore the planets and galaxies from far and beyond. The planetarium will also be hosting a laser love show, with romantic songs synced to laser imagery. Each ticket includes a complimentary glass of champagne and box of chocolates.

When: Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Arts & Sciences - Lohman Planetarium, 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach

More information and pricing here.

Valentine's Day Concert at the Gardens

Take in the beautiful scenery as you listen to local artists at Leu Gardens. Pack your favorite picnic foods and drinks as you enjoy a live outdoor concert by Dave Capp Project, Slickwood and Mud Rooster Blues. Seats, blankets or chairs are permitted as you sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

When: Friday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 North Forest Ave., Orlando

More information and pricing here.

Harbor Nights Romantico

If you’re looking for a Mediterranean atmosphere without having to travel too far, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel may be the place for you and your special someone. You’re invited to enjoy the gourmet food, wine and music under the twinkling lights of the Harbor Piazza.

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, 5601 Universal Boulevard, Orlando

More information and pricing here.

Cinderella's Royal Table Dining Experience

Disney fans can feel like royalty as they dine with characters inside Cinderella’s Castle at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. It’s a fairy tale experience, any prince or princess of any age would enjoy as they feast at Cinderella’s Royal Table. Specialty desserts, drinks and food are available upon request and reservation.

When: Call for reservations. Valid park admission required.

Where: Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, 1180 Seven Sears Drive, Lake Buena Vista

More information and pricing here.

Swan Boat Rides

Take a stroll around the City Beautiful at the historic Lake Eola park where you can feed the many swans and rent a swan boat for a romantic ride in the water.

When: Every Sunday- Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and every Wednesday- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lake Eola Park, 195 North Rosalind Ave., Orlando

More information and pricing here.

Couple’s Horseback Rides

Hidden Palms Ranch is offering a Valentine package for couples who want the ultimate romantic experience. Enjoy a one-hour guided horseback ride for two through the heart of Lake Jesup Conservation Area. After your journey, a beautifully decorated table with an assortment or desserts and drinks awaits.

When: Call for appointments and information on other packages

Where: Hidden Palms Ranch and Trail Rides, 1410 Oakway, Sanford

More information and pricing here.

Cinderella the Ballet

Come enjoy the most famous love story, “Cinderella,” performed by Orlando Ballet dancers. People of all ages can watch this fairy tale come to life with live music from Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and choreography by Victoria Morgan.

When: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando

More information and pricing here.

Osceola County Fair

The Osceola County Fair opens on Valentine’s Day and is a fun event for everyone of all ages. Couples, friends and families can enjoy fun, rides, shows, contests and good old-fashioned fair food.

When: Friday through Feb. 23

Monday-Friday 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12 p .m.

Where: Osceola Heritage Park, 1911 Kissimmee Valley Lane, Kissimmee

More information and pricing here.

For the Love of Craft Beer

Maybe you and your other half share the same love for beer. What better way to enjoy a cold one than to pair it with chocolates? Deviant Wolfe Brewing Company is holding a Valentine’s chocolate pairing event where customers can pair five beers with five chocolates from Betsey K’s Chocolate Factory.

When: Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Deviant Wolfe Brewing, 121 West 1st St., Sanford

More information and pricing here.

Valentine’s Dinner Show at Capone’s

Comedy and romance can be found at Capone’s Dinner and Show. Capone’s is offering a Valentine’s Day special, which includes a show and an Italian-American buffet and drinks.

When: Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Where: 4740 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee

More information and pricing here.

Improv for Couples

If you want an unconventional but fun way to spend your Valentine’s Day— the gift of laughter may do the trick. The Center for Health and Wellbeing is offering a couples’ improv class on the day of love. You’re invited to laugh, connect and play in a fun environment taught by a veteran improv performer and teacher.

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Center for Health and Wellbeing, 2005 Mizell Ave., Winter Park

More information and pricing here.

Valentine’s Concerts

Maybe you want to relax and listen to some love songs with your loved ones. The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra is hosting Valentine’s concerts that will showcase Tales of Vienna Woods. The orchestra is going into its 15th season and concert goers will hear romantic sounds of the violin and tenor.

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday

Where: Thursday: 1724 South Bay St., Route 19 North, Eustis. Friday: 2500 South Highway 27, Clermont

More information and pricing here.

Ride the Wheel of Love at ICON Park

If you are looking to woo your Valentine, ICON park is celebrating love month and offering couples the experience of a lifetime. Couples can enjoy their own private capsule as they ride the wheel that overlooks the tourist district in Orlando while they sip champagne and enjoy chocolate truffles.

When: Packages offered during the month of February. Call for reservations.

Where: ICON Park, 8375 International Dr., Orlando

More information and pricing here.