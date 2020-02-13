Craving chicken wings? Here are Orlando's top 4 options

Need more chicken wings in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chicken wing hot spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Consumers in the Orlando area usually spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Orlando-area restaurants rose to $26 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Mario's Pizza

First on the list is Mario's Pizza. Located at 7213 Curryford Road, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, is the highest-rated chicken wing spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp.

2. Brick & Fire

Next is Lake Copeland's Brick & Fire, situated at 1621 S. Orange Ave. With four stars out of 314 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Josie's Pizza & Wings

Josie's Pizza & Wings, located at 1225 S. Hiawassee Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and chicken wings four stars out of 148 reviews.

4. Mr. Gyros

Check out Mr. Gyros, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score chicken wings, salads and desserts at 3725 S. Orange Blossom Triangle.

