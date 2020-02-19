Portillo’s food truck coming to Orlando

Chicago’s very own Portillo’s is hitting the road to bring its famous hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cheese fries to the City Beautiful.

During select dates, the Beef Bus will be at Icon Park in Orlando offering up a taste of what’s to coming later this year.

[Fans can ‘cake shake’ down to Lake Buena Vista for new Portillo’s location]

Look for the food truck behind the Icon Park Ferris wheel during the following dates.

Feb. 27 to March 1 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

March 5 to 9 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Portillo’s is opening a new location at Lake Buena Vista as part of The Village at O-Town West development in late 2020.