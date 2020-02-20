Ocoee High graduate works to inspire youth through mentorship

OCOEE, Fla. – Jonathan Dorely, 25, is on a mission, working to keep at-risk youth on track. He owns a clothing company and uses it in part to mentor teens and encourage them to make positive choices.

Dorely is a 2013 graduate of Ocoee High School. His designer company is called Lordey Apparel.

Through his designer company, Dorely said he makes everyone feel like royalty when they wear his garments.

His company sells ties, custom suits and other designer clothing. He uses his company to also give back by partnering with organizations and schools, teaching teens how to tie a tie and the importance of professional dress.

“When I was in high school, I didn’t have this available to me, to make my own suit,” Dorely said. “So I want to give back to the high school students so they can get as creative as they want to be.”

The company is so much more than just fashion and making money, tt’s about giving back, serving his community and teaching youth about the importance of working in their passion, Dorley explained.

"It makes me feel good to get back. Because I know when I was younger, I was always looking for more resources and people to help me on growing my business, Dorely added. “Now that I have my own I can share the knowledge and give people a headstart on mistakes that they can avoid from teaching them what I know now.”

According to Dorely, his company is more of a lifestyle brand. He also stresses the importance of networking and learning about different professions.

“The way we give back to our community is by having events where we incorporate other businesses and bring them together to network and learn about each other. So we can work together,” Dorely said.

Dorely is originally from New Jersey, but graduated from Ocoee High School in Orlando.

