Orlando Magic host wine festival, auction benefiting at-risk youth

ORLANDO, Fla. – The City Beautiful’s NBA team, the Orlando Magic, is hosting its second annual wine festival and auction to raise money for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, which supports at-risk youth in Central Florida.

The event is taking place March 13-15 at Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and will feature a long list of impressive chefs and wineries.

Last year’s event raised $900,000, according to a news release.

All proceeds from the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations that support Central Florida’s youth and aim to help them reach their full potential, the release said.

Below is a list of chefs and wineries expected to be part of this year’s event, as well as auction items and packages and a schedule:

2020 Chefs (list not complete):

· Chef Michael Symon, headliner chef; Food Network, Lola flagship restaurant, Cleveland

· Chef Eric Lees, Spiaggia, Chicago

· Chef Art Smith, Homecomin’ by Chef Art Smith, Disney Springs

· Chef Gabriel Kreuther, Gabriel Kreuther, New York

· Chef Akshay Bhardwaj, Junoon, New York

· Chef Melissa Kelly, Primo, Orlando and Rockland, Maine

· Ann Czaja, Lindt Master Chocolatier

· Chef John Tesar, Knife & Spoon, Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes, Orlando

· Chef Laurent Hollander, Grand Bohemian, Orlando

· Chef Brandon McGlamery, Luma and Park and Prato, Winter Park

· Chefs James and Julie Petrakis, The Ravenous Pig, Winter Park

· Chef Jamie McFadden, Cuisiniers, Winter Park

· Chef Justin Plank, Terralina Crafted Italian, Disney Springs

· Chef Kathleen Blake, Orlando

· Chef Paula Kendrick, Fresh From Florida

· Chef Steve Richard, Paddlefish, Disney Springs

· Chef Ray Cominsky, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, Orlando

· Michael LaDuke, The Capital Grille, Orlando

· Chef Matthew Gallagher, Seasons 52, Orlando

· Chef Bob Aungst, Rock, Sticks & Hell, Orlando

2020 Wineries (list not complete):

· Peter Michael Winery, Napa

· Casa Piena Vineyards, Napa

· Rudd Winery, Napa

· Dakota Shy Wines, Napa

· Hourglass Winery, Napa

· Relic Wine Cellars, Napa

· Revana Family Vineyard, Napa

· Roy Estate, Napa

· O’Brien Estate Winery, Napa

· Gracianna Winery, Sonoma

· Penfolds Wine, Australia

· Bond, Napa

· Stewart Cellars, Napa

· Smith-Devereaux Wines, Napa

· Casa Piena, Napa

· Antinori Wine, Tuscany

· Black Stallion Estate Winery, Napa

· Outpost Wines, Napa

· Z. Alexander Brown, Napa

· La Crema, Sonoma

· Broken Earth Winery, Paso Robles

· Fulldraw Vineyard, Paso Robles

· Accendo Cellars, Napa

· Knights Bridge Winery, Napa and Sonoma

· Lakoya Winery, Napa

· Christophe Buisson, Bourgogne, France

· Santa Margherita Winery, Italy

· Badia a Coltibuono, Italy

· Cardinale Estate, Napa and Sonoma

· Bodega Catena Zapata, Argentina

· Cantana Zapata, Argentina

· Harumph Wines, Napa

· Peacock Vineyard, Napa

· Carte Blanche, Napa

· Mojave Pinot Noir, Mendocino

· The Debate, Napa

· Chateau Trians, Provence, France

· Domaine Gueguen, Chablis, France

· Vue Sur Mer, Languedoc Roussillon, France

· Chateau Carignan, Bordeaux, France

· Block 908, Monterey, Calif.

· Château Tertre de Belvès, Bordeaux, France

· Château La Bonnelle, Saint-Emilion, France

· Charles Mignon, Epernay, France

· Shed Horn, Lake County, Calif.

2020 Live Auction Highlights:

· An exclusive stay at Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World and an exclusive Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Adventure experience (raffle tickets available now at wineauctionorlando.com)

· Oregon Wine Getaway with Alexana Winery

· Super Bowl experience

· Emerald Isle Golfer's Dream

· An Aspen Adventure

· Private concert with Boyz II Men

· A Safari expedition in Tanzania

· A winemaking experience in Chianti, Italy

2020 E-Auction (opens March 8 on wineauctionorlando.com) Highlights:

· Signed Magic memorabilia

· Signed sports memorabilia

· Experiences offered in a variety of categories including local food and dining, fashion, entertainment, health and lifestyle, sports and travel

2019 Auction Highlights:

· The top lot, which sold for $40,000, included two tickets to the 2020 Super Bowl and dinner at Thomas Keller's new Miami-area Surf Club Restaurant.

· A three-day wine trip to Bordeaux, sold for $38,000.

· An exclusive stay at Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World generated $360,000 as a raffle item.

2020 Schedule of Events:

· Sunday, March 8, Noon

o E-auction Opens (www.wineauctionorlando.com/e-auction)

· Friday, March 13

o Vintner Dinners at private homes throughout Central Florida

o Celebrity chefs and wineries will showcase the artistry of wine and food pairings in an unparalleled dining experience.

· Saturday, March 14

o Outdoor Wine Festival, 2-5 p.m., Ritz-Carlton, Grande Lakes

§ Guests will wine and dine with cooking demonstrations by local and celebrity chefs, music, live auction displays and exceptional wine.

· Saturday, March 14

o Wine Auction, 5-7:30 p.m., Ritz-Carlton, Grande Lakes

§ The live auction will feature unique and priceless experiences.

o Dinner, 7:30-10 p.m.

§ Dinner and live entertainment celebrating the impact made in the lives of Central Florida at-risk children.

· Sunday, March 15

o Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets, tip-off 6:00 p.m. at Amway Center

§ Culminating the weekend of events and in celebration of the funds raised for the youth of Central Florida.

o E-auction closes, Noon

· Date TBD (to occur after Orlando Wine Festival and Auction)

o OMYF Grant Ceremony

§ All festival attendees are invited to attend the OMYF grant ceremony, where funds from the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

PACKAGE PRICES:

Grand Cru -- $9,250 for 2 guests. Includes VIP access to all festivities, hotel accommodations, private car service.

Premier Cru -- $6,500 for 2 guests. Includes access to all festivities, private car service.

Reserve -- $2,500 for 2 guests for outdoor food and wine tasting, live auction, after party.

Click here for more information about the event.