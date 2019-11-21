Jeff Bezos’ foundation awards Central Florida nonprofit $5.25 million to help homeless families

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Homeless Services Network of Central Florida will receive a $5.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund to help expand the nonprofit’s work of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness providing assistance to homeless families in the greater Orlando area.

Officials with the Bezos Day One Families Fund, established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced Thursday that organizations from 23 states will receive immediate donations totaling $98.5 million. All of the chosen organizations provide shelter and/or support for young families in communities across the country, according to a news release.

The Orlando chapter of the nonprofit was the only Florida organization among 32 chosen that received a grant from Bezos’ foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous investment in our work to ensure all families in our community are connected with the supports and services they need,” HSN CEO Martha Are said. “Central Florida is one of the most challenging areas in the nation for families facing homelessness, and this investment will help the Commission, HSN and our partners continue to change that narrative and make a positive impact for families.”

The grant will help the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness expand its work to identify families in need of shelter and help them obtain permanent housing. The funds will also help the commission expand its diversion programs to keep families with children on the verge of homelessness from going into emergency shelter situations when other options are available, according to a news release.

Launched in 2018, the Day One Families Fund issues grants to organizations and civic groups “doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families,” according to the Bezos Day One Fund website.

The Bezos Day One Fund is advised by experts in family homelessness that help identify grant recipients.